Who is the most powerful woman in world?

World World Who is the most powerful woman in world?

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has made it top of list for second time

Follow on Published On: Wed, 06 Dec 2023 16:52:12 PKT

(Web Desk) – Forbes publishes a list of the world's most powerful women each year with one woman leading from the front.

This year, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been named the winner for the second consecutive year.

According to Forbes, the American publication's 20th annual list highlights a diverse range of women from around the world who are influential in a number of fields, including some newcomers.

In addition to celebrating these women's global impact, the list also raises important issues and challenges that these women face in the modern world.

Ursula, a politician from Germany, has been named the 13th EU chief since 2019 and this is her second consecutive term as the most powerful woman.

Forbes has named her despite the prominent individuals such as US Vice President Kamala Harris, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and President Christine Lagarde of the European Central Bank.

As the first woman in her position, the 65 year old president of the EU has overseen the legislative decisions that has affected more than 450 million Europeans marking a historic milestone.

Forbes has ranked American pop sensation Taylor Swift to a quite remarkable fifth spot on the list moving her up from 79th place the previous year and she is ahead of Beyoncé and Rihanna.

At the 10th, 15th, and 31st positions on the list are American philanthropist Melinda Gates, American talk show host turned media mogul Oprah Winfrey and British CEO of GlaxoSmithKline Emma Walmsley.

Forbes list also features significant female politicians who once served in leadership positions, including Sanna Marin, Jacinda Ardern, and Nicola Sturgeon. However, not a single Pakistani was featured on the list.