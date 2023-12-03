Israeli air strike in Gaza kills prominent scientist Sufyan Tayeh, Palestinian ministry says

CAIRO (Reuters) – An Israeli air strike targeting the town of Al-Faluja, 30 km (18 miles) northeast of Gaza City, has killed prominent Palestinian scientist Sufyan Tayeh and his family, the Palestinian Higher Education ministry announced on Saturday.

Tayeh, who was president of the Islamic University of Gaza, was a leading researcher in physics and applied mathematics.

According to local media, Professor Tayeh is not the first educator or academic to be killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. His killing, however, has sent shockwaves across the academic community throughout the region.

In 2021, he was classified as one of two percent of the best researchers in the world, according to Quds News Network.

Indeed, Tayeh’s research has been recognized internationally, including by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

According to Human Rights Watch, more than 183 Palestinian teachers have been killed by Israel since October 7.

About 300 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes across various areas of Gaza since Friday morning, as Israel resumed its aggression after a seven-day truce, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.