First aid trucks enter Rafah crossing to Gaza since truce collapses

Follow on Published On: Sat, 02 Dec 2023 19:38:36 PKT

CAIRO (Reuters) - The first aid trucks since the collapse of the Gaza truce have entered through the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing on Saturday, on their way to Awja crossing for inspection before continuing the journey to the Gaza Strip, Egyptian security, and Red Crescent sources told Reuters.

Two fuel trucks and 50 aid trucks went through the Egyptian side heading to Awja for inspection, the sources added.