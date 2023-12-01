A Students for Trump founder has been charged with assault, accused of hitting woman with gun

World World A Students for Trump founder has been charged with assault, accused of hitting woman with gun

A Students for Trump founder has been charged with assault, accused of hitting woman with gun

Follow on Published On: Fri, 01 Dec 2023 21:35:51 PKT

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A founder of the group Students for Trump has been arrested in North Carolina and faces misdemeanor assault charges.

Ryan Fournier, 27, of Selma was charged Nov. 21, the same day as the alleged attack, with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon, both misdemeanors, according to Johnston County court records. He’s accused of grabbing a woman’s right arm and hitting her forehead with a firearm, which was identified as a 9 MM SIG Sauer, according to a magistrate’s order.

Fournier waived his right to assigned counsel and was released on a $2,500 bond, court records show. A hearing is set for Dec. 18.

Fournier did not respond to emails or return phone calls to phone numbers listed for him.

Fournier currently serves as the chairman for Students for Trump, which launched when he was a freshman at Campbell University, and as the executive director of a group called Radical Alert, according to RyanFournier.com.

