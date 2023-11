Indian rescuers start pulling out trapped workers from collapsed tunnel

World World Indian rescuers start pulling out trapped workers from collapsed tunnel

Indian rescuers start pulling out trapped workers from collapsed tunnel

Follow on Published On: Tue, 28 Nov 2023 19:48:22 PKT

SILKYARA, India, (Reuters) - Rescuers on Tuesday successfully pulled out the first of the 41 workers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in the Indian Himalayas for 17 days, hours after drilling through the debris of rock, concrete and earth to reach them, TV channels said citing officials.