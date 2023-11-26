39 Palestinian detainees freed, 13 Israeli hostages, four foreigners released by Hamas

World World 39 Palestinian detainees freed, 13 Israeli hostages, four foreigners released by Hamas

Israel-Hamas deal

Follow on Published On: Sun, 26 Nov 2023 05:21:06 PKT

(Web Desk) - Palestinians have gathered in front of the Al-Bireh municipality building near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, where some of the 39 detainees and prisoners released by Israel as part of a deal with Hamas are expected to arrive shortly.

Israeli prison authorities say a second batch of 39 Palestinians have been released after 13 Israeli hostages and four foreigners were released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

The transfer on the second day of four-day truce was delayed for hours over Hamas allegations that Israel was violating truce deal.

The Israeli Prison Authority confirmed that all 39 had left their places of incarceration —Damon and Megiddo prisons in Israel, and Ofer prison in the West Bank — earlier Saturday.

Of those, 33 are teenage boys and six are women.

Based on information from the Israeli Prison Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, an NGO promoting prisoners’ rights, CNN assesses that 15 of those released on Saturday were serving sentences, mostly for attacks on Israelis.

The other 24 were held in what is called administrative detention, which means they were held without knowing any charges against them, and without any legal process.

