YouTuber sues Google Spain for alleged wrongful dismissal

World World YouTuber sues Google Spain for alleged wrongful dismissal

YouTuber sues Google Spain for alleged wrongful dismissal

Follow on Published On: Fri, 24 Nov 2023 17:22:18 PKT

MADRID, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A Spanish YouTuber is suing Google Spain, a unit of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), for wrongful dismissal in a case that could set a precedent for content creators' labour rights, Spanish union UGT said on Thursday.

The lawsuit seeks to demonstrate an employment relationship between Jota, a creator of political satire content whose real name has not been disclosed, and Alphabet's YouTube because he regularly provided his services and received remuneration derived from advertising revenue, UGT said.

Advertisement ·

Google Spain blocked Jota's YouTube channel "Último Bastión" (Last Stronghold) from earning advertising revenue in August. He says that the company withdrew money that was already in his YouTube payments account.

"We consider this to be a severance of the employment relationship," his lawyer Bernardo Garcia told Reuters. He said they had called on the court to classify Jota and YouTube's a labour relationship and his effective dismissal as "wrongful".

Jota's channel has included left-wing political satire videos usually using feeds from official channels such as parliament and town halls. He has added subtitles and special effects in support of his views.

Garcia and the union would not comment on the reasons for advertising revenue to his channel being cut.

Google says that content creators are not employees and that in this particular case Jota's channel did not comply with YouTube monetisation policies.