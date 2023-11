Joseph Boakai elected president of Liberia, final results show

Mon, 20 Nov 2023

MONROVIA (Reuters) - Joseph Boakai has been elected president of Liberia with 50.64% of the vote, beating President George Weah who got 49.36%, according to final results announced by the election commission on Monday.