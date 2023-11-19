Russia and Iran call for ceasefire in Gaza

World World Russia and Iran call for ceasefire in Gaza

Russia and Iran call for ceasefire in Gaza

Follow on Published On: Sun, 19 Nov 2023 22:14:15 PKT

(Reuters) - Russia and Iran’s foreign ministers have called for a ceasefire in Gaza and said that urgent assistance must be given to the civilian population there.

Russia said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian at the request of Tehran.

“During the conversation, main attention was focused on the current situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” Russia’s foreign ministry said.

“General concern was expressed about the ongoing armed confrontation in the Gaza Strip,” it said. “The need for an early ceasefire and urgent assistance to the affected civilian population was stressed.”

Russia, which has relationships with Iran, Hamas and major Arab powers as well as with the Palestinians and Israel, has repeatedly accused the United States and the West of ignoring the need for an independent Palestinian state within 1967 borders.