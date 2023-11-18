EU chief discusses Gaza humanitarian crisis with Egypt president
World
EU chief discusses Gaza humanitarian crisis with Egypt president
(AFP)- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was opposed to the “forced displacement of Palestinians” during a meeting in Cairo with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
Von der Leyen “thanked Egypt for its key role in providing and facilitating humanitarian aid to vulnerable Palestinians”, said in a post on X during her meeting with Sisi.
The two discussed “the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza” and a “political horizon based on a two-state solution”, she added.
— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 18, 2023