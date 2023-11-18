Russia places former central banker Aleksashenko on wanted list

World World Russia places former central banker Aleksashenko on wanted list

Russia places former central banker Aleksashenko on wanted list

Follow on Published On: Sat, 18 Nov 2023 17:46:43 PKT

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's interior ministry has placed Sergei Aleksashenko, formerly a deputy governor of the Bank of Russia and a deputy finance minister, on its wanted list, Russian state news agencies TASS and RIA reported on Saturday.

Aleksashenko, who has criticised Russia's war in Ukraine, has been living in exile in the United States after falling out with President Vladimir Putin's government and had already been designated a "foreign agent".

TASS reported that Aleksashenko had been added to the interior ministry's wanted list on an unspecified criminal charge.

Reuters could not immediately access the ministry's overall database.

Aleksashenko told Reuters his entry in the database had not changed in any way for the last five years.

Russian lawmaker Vasily Piskarev this week said Aleksashenko and Sergei Guriev, economics professor at France's Sciences Po, were engaged in shaping sanctions against Russia through their involvement with Stanford University's international working group on Russian sanctions.