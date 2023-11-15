UK working on new Rwanda treaty and could change laws, says PM Sunak

Published On: Wed, 15 Nov 2023

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government has already been working on a new treaty with Rwanda and could change the country's laws after the Supreme Court ruled that the plan to send migrants there was unlawful, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

"The government has already been working in advance on a new treaty with Rwanda, which we will finalise in light of today's judgement," Sunak told parliament.

"If it becomes clear that our domestic legal frameworks or international conventions are still frustrating plans at that point, I am prepared to change our laws and revisit those international relationships.

"The British people expect us to do whatever it takes to stop the boats," he added, referring to asylum seekers arriving from France on small boats via the Channel.