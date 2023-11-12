Israel revises down Hamas attack death toll to 'around 1,200'

Israel said the figure had been updated on Thursday but did not provide a reason for the revision

Follow on Published On: Sun, 12 Nov 2023 10:22:57 PKT

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A spokesperson for Israel's foreign ministry has said that the death toll from the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel had been revised to around 1,200 from a previous government estimate of 1,400.

"Around 1,200 is the official number of victims of the October 7 massacre," spokesperson Lior Haiat said in a written statement.

Haiat said the figure had been updated on Thursday. He did not provide a reason for the revision.

The death count, which includes foreigners, "is not a final number. It (is) an updated estimate. It might change when (they) identify all the bodies," Haiat said.