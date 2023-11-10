Completed
Israel committing crimes against humanity as Gaza death toll crosses 11,000

South Africa calls in Israeli ambassador to discuss conduct over Gaza war

World

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa has called in Israel's ambassador to discuss what it described as his recent "unfortunate conduct" linked to the war in Gaza, the foreign ministry in Pretoria said on Friday.

The ministry said Eliav Belotsercovsky received the order on Thursday, but it did not go into details on his conduct.

"Ambassador Belotsercovsky is called upon to conduct himself in line with the Vienna Conventions, which accord heads of diplomatic missions certain privileges and responsibilities, key amongst which is to recognise the sovereign decisions of the host nation," the South African statement said. 




