Israel comes under pressure over plight of civilians in Gaza as thousands flee enclave’s north

Wed, 08 Nov 2023

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel came under mounting pressure over the plight of civilians in Gaza from some of its closest allies on Wednesday, as thousands of Palestinians streamed out of the enclave’s north on foot because of dwindling food and water and fear of approaching Israeli forces.

Over 70% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have already left their homes, but the number making their way south has quickened recently as Israeli troops battle militants inside Gaza City and the humanitarian situation grows increasingly dire.

The Group of Seven wealthy industrialized nations called Wednesday for the “unimpeded” delivery of food, water, medicine and fuel, and for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has so far resisted such calls, while leaving open the possibility of smaller breaks.

But there remains to real end in sight to the war, triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault inside Israel and now in its second month.