Slovaks to send up to 500 soldiers to help with migrants crossing from Hungary

World World Slovaks to send up to 500 soldiers to help with migrants crossing from Hungary

Slovaks to send up to 500 soldiers to help with migrants crossing from Hungary

06 September,2023 04:52 pm

(Reuters) - Slovakia will assigned up to 500 soldiers to help police manage an increasing flow of migrants coming across the border with Hungary, Prime Minister Ludovit Odor said on Wednesday.

Slovakia has seen a sharp increase in the number of migrants passing through the country, mostly to Germany.