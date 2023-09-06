UK could lose global climate leadership - former UK energy minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain could lose its spot as a leader in the global net-zero race and is lagging behind due to a lack of vision when it comes to decarbonisation, former British energy minister Chris Skidmore said on Wednesday.

"(The government is) missing a massive opportunity to be able to set out a vision ... for what the future of Britain could be," he said in an interview at the Reuters IMPACT conference.

"We are on this global net-zero race, we have been climate leaders in the past, we're about to lose that leadership," he said