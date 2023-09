ASEAN countries concerned over N. Korea missile launches

06 September,2023 04:37 pm

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Some ASEAN member countries expressed concern over North Korea's launches of ballistic missiles during a summit with China, South Korea, and Japan on Wednesday, Indonesia's foreign minister Retno Marsudi said.

Retno also added that Japan and China touched on the issue of wastewater release in Fukushima during the summit.