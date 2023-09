Pentagon plans vast AI fleet to counter China: WSJ

Two biggest economies are already spending billions of dollars on IT-led security

06 September,2023 03:44 pm

(Reuters) - The Pentagon is considering the development of a vast network of Artificial Intelligence-powered technology, drones and autonomous systems within the next two years to counter threats from China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Two biggest economies of the world are already spending billions of dollars on IT-led security.