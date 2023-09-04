UN expects 1.8 mln people to flee Sudan by year-end

More than 1 million people have fled Sudan to neighbouring states

04 September,2023 03:59 pm

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. refugee agency on Monday appealed for $1 billion to help provide aid to those fleeing violence in Sudan, saying it expected over 1.8 million to arrive in five neighbouring countries by year-end.

The estimate is about double what UNHCR projected in May shortly after the conflict began.

Already, more than 1 million people have fled Sudan to neighbouring states amid fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital Khartoum and beyond.

