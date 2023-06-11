Several British royal guards faint due to heat during ceremony with Prince William

World World Several British royal guards faint due to heat during ceremony with Prince William

At least three guardsmen fainted during the military parade known as the Colonel’s Review

11 June,2023 09:28 am

LONDON (AP) — Several British soldiers were overcome by the heat on Saturday as they turned out in woolen tunics and bearskin hats to salute Prince William.

At least three guardsmen fainted during the military parade known as the Colonel’s Review, in which more than 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery were reviewed by the heir to the throne, who is honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

Troops in woolen tunics and bearskin hats are carried out on stretchers as temperature reaches 30°C (86°F) during Colonel’s Review parade.

Afterward, William tweeted: “A big thank you to every soldier who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job.”

A number of soldiers have fainted today during the Prince of Wales’ Colonel’s Review at the Horse Guards Parade ahead of the King’s Birthday Parade.



Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604

GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/nh5Bp2apoO — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 10, 2023

The event was a rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held each June to mark the monarch’s official birthday.

King Charles III will oversee the ceremony on June 17.

