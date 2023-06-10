UK Conservative lawmaker Adams quits, triggering new by-election

World World UK Conservative lawmaker Adams quits, triggering new by-election

UK Conservative lawmaker Adams quits, triggering new by-election

10 June,2023 06:50 pm

LONDON (Reuters) - British Conservative lawmaker Nigel Adams stepped down on Saturday with immediate effect, triggering a third by-election after the resignations of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries a day earlier.

"I've today informed the chief whip that I will be standing down as a Member of Parliament with immediate effect," Adams, who served as a minister in Johnson's administration, said on Twitter.