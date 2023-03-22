UK police link attacks where men set on fire after leaving mosques

22 March,2023 11:13 pm

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Wednesday a man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was set on fire on his way home from a mosque in central England had now also been arrested for a similar incident in London last month.

In the first incident, an 82-year-old victim was engaged in conversation by a man as they both left the West London Islamic Centre before he was doused in a liquid, believed to be petrol, and set alight. Police said the injured man suffered burns to his face and arms.

The second victim, a 70-year-old man, was walking home from a mosque in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham on Monday evening when he was approached by a man who sprayed him with a substance and then set his jacket alight. He remains in hospital with severe injuries.

"At this stage we cannot speculate around the motive for the attacks, this is a live investigation and our main aim is to make sure communities are safe and that we bring justice for the victims," West Midlands Police said in a statement.

On Tuesday, West Midlands Police said counter-terrorism officers were supporting their investigation.