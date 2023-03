Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off coast of Ecuador - EMSC

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off coast of Ecuador - EMSC

18 March,2023 10:40 pm

(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Ecuador on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), EMSC said.