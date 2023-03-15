US foreign ministry spokesperson resigns

World World US foreign ministry spokesperson resigns

US foreign ministry spokesperson resigns

15 March,2023 07:53 pm

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) – Spokesperson United States (US) foreign ministry Ned Price on Wednesday announced his resignation but mentioned he would continue telephonic briefing until March 17.

According to the international news agency, Ned Price would take up a new role in the Department of Foreign Affairs and he would work directly under US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Addressing a press briefing he said, today (Wednesday) would be his last "on camera" briefing, while his first briefing was on February 2, 2021.

Resigned spokesman Ned Price also served as a spokesman for the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) as well as the National Security Council (NSC) under former President Obama.

It should be noted that Mr Price reinstated the daily on-camera press briefing, which annoyed former President Donald Trump, and stopped the on-camera press briefing, which was reinstated again by the new US administration.