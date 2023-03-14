Syrian President Bashar Al Assad arrives in Moscow - statement

14 March,2023 11:09 pm

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syria's President Bashar Al Assad arrived in Moscow on Tuesday on his first official visit outside the Middle East since last month's devastating earthquake, according to a statement from the Syrian Presidency via Telegram.

The statement added that Assad would hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit, alongside a large Syrian ministerial delegation.