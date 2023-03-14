Tragic accident claims two lives in Canada

14 March,2023 07:36 pm

OTTAWA (Web Desk) – A tragic accident occurred on Tuesday when a truck got out of control and claimed the lives of two individuals, while nine others were left injured.

The incident, which took place in Ottawa, sent shockwaves across the region. According to reports from international media, among the injured were three children, and two of the victims were in critical condition.

Police arrested the truck driver and initiated an investigation into the matter. It appeared that the driver was solely responsible for the incident.

The Canadian public safety minister expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, calling the accident deadly.

The incident served as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to exercise caution when operating vehicles.

