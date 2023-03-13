KSA launches “Gifts of Dates” program 2023

World World KSA launches “Gifts of Dates” program 2023

KSA launches “Gifts of Dates” program 2023

13 March,2023 08:29 pm

RIYADH (Web Desk) – Saudi Arabia's King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Services initiated a program to distribute dates to friendly countries on the arrival of Ramadan.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the head of the King Salman Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabiyyah, while inaugurating the "Gifts of Dates program 2023" in the capital city of Riyadh on Sunday, said that his country was among the top five countries that provided humanitarian aid at the global level over the past years.

He said that United Nations confirmed this while last year KSA was the top provider of international development aid.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabiyyah said that the date gift program was a symbol of the Kingdom’s love and affection for brotherly countries, more than 19,000 tons of dates would be gifted to 72 countries spreading across four continents. It included countries from Asia, Africa, South America, and Europe.

He claimed that four thousand tons of dates would be distributed through the World Food Program with a total cost of 136 million Riyals, which would benefit 14 million people annually.

