State of emergency declared in Vanuatu as Cyclone Kevin bears down

04 March,2023 06:44 pm

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A state of emergency has been declared in Vanuatu as Category 4 Cyclone Kevin brings gale force winds and torrential rain to the Pacific nation battling its second major cyclone in a week.

Spread across 13 principal islands in the south-western Pacific, Vanuatu has already been battered by Cyclone Judy that hit capital Port Vila on Wednesday, cutting power and forcing some residents to evacuate.

The government declared the state of emergency on Friday and Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau said officials were working to assess the damage, according to Radio New Zealand.

Cyclone Kevin passed over Port Vila late on Friday and was moving across the southern island province of Tafea on Saturday morning, bringing wind gusts in excess of 230 km (142.92 miles) per hour, according to the meteorology department.

All boats are advised to avoid going to sea, the department added.

A red alert is in effect for Tafea province, home to just over 30,000 people, according to the National Disaster Management Office.

Winds are expected to weaken over the next 6 to 12 hours as Cyclone Kevin continues moving southeast, away from Vanuatu.

UNICEF Pacific is shipping emergency supplies to Vanuatu from Fiji to support disaster relief.

Australia on Friday said it would send a 12-person assessment team to Vanuatu along with emergency supplies like shelters and water purification equipment. The Royal Australian Air Force will also help with aerial damage assessments.

"The Australian Defence Force as a part of the whole-of-government effort is coordinating closely with the Pacific family to provide the best support possible to the Ni-Vanuatu people," Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said on Friday.