Putin tells FSB security service to up its game against Western spy agencies

28 February,2023 06:06 pm

(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told the FSB security service on Tuesday to step up its activity to counter what he described as growing espionage and sabotage operations against Russia by Ukraine and the West.

In a speech to FSB officials, Putin said the agency had to stop "sabotage groups" entering Russia from Ukraine, step up protection of key infrastructure, and prevent any attempts by Western security services to revive what he called terrorist or extremist cells on Russian territory.

"Western intelligence services have traditionally always been actively working in Russia, and now they have thrown additional personnel, technical and other resources against us.

We need to respond accordingly," Putin said.

He instructed the FSB to prevent illegal weapons flows into Russia, and to strengthen security in four regions of Ukraine that Moscow has partially seized and claimed as part of its own territory, a move most countries do not recognize.

