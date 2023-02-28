Meet Cemal Polat: The Entrepreneur Revolutionising the Food and Beverage Industry

(AFP) - Over the past few decades, the food and beverage industry has undergone a tremendous transformation, thanks to the efforts of numerous entrepreneurs who have revolutionized the way we eat and drink. These individuals have not only introduced innovative products and services but have also transformed the industry's traditional business models.

One such entrepreneur who is making waves in the food and beverage industry is Cemal Polat who is an author, entrepreneur, businessman, and founder of CP Consultancy, a leading food and beverage (F&B) and investment consultancy firm based in London and Turkey. With his extensive knowledge and experience, Polat has established himself as a visionary leader in the business world who is committed to creating sustainable business models.

CP Consultancy has quickly become a prominent player in the market, despite being dominated by foreign brands, due to its reputation for providing reliable real estate and investment consultancy services to its customers since its inception. According to Polat, the key to success in this field is the ability to tackle problems of all sizes with confidence. The company has completed numerous successful projects both domestically and internationally, and its brand has become increasingly trusted due to its commitment to providing high-quality services.

The company is now preparing to open its first franchise office in Dubai, with the establishment of the Dubai Regional Directorate following its offices in Turkey and the UK. CP Consultancy aims to bring its motto of "lifelong reliable real estate and investment consultancy" to the world, particularly in Dubai. The company's business model not only guides customers toward the right consultancy but also improves the service quality of various institutions in the market. Polat's approach to business is both innovative and sustainable.

He believes that creating long-term relationships with customers is crucial to building a successful business, and CP Consultancy's dedication to providing reliable and high-quality services reflects this philosophy. By focusing on improving the service quality of institutions in the market, CP Consultancy aims to create a sustainable business model that benefits both its customers and the wider community.

Cemal Polat's contributions to the business world are significant, and his company, CP Consultancy, is a prime example of his visionary leadership. With the opening of its Dubai Regional Directorate, CP Consultancy is poised to bring its expertise and commitment to providing reliable real estate and investment consultancy services to customers worldwide. Polat's innovative and sustainable approach to business is a testament to his leadership skills and dedication to creating a better business environment for everyone.

Polat also revealed that CP Consultancy received franchise offers from various parts of Turkey, but they carefully considered each offer to create a sustainable and corporate model. The ultimate goal is to establish a global brand from London to the world.

Polat also expressed his concern regarding the negative perception that consumers have towards the sector due to past wrong practices and the money-oriented approach of certain companies. He believes that such practices have harmed the entire sector, causing many foreign-owned real estate consultancy firms to lose clients' trust. However, he noted that these foreign capital companies were unable to raise the real estate and investment consultancy sector to the desired level of quality. As CP Consultancy, Polat and his team created a new model based on their own quality standards, emphasizing long-term cooperation between the investor and advisor.

This approach has guided hundreds of people and enabled them to use their savings in the most effective way possible. The company provides real estate and restaurant + café investment consultancy services to foreigners investing in London. The ultimate goal is to launch a global real estate and investment consultancy brand from London to gather investment from all around the world. With their extensive experience and knowledge, CP Consultancy is well-equipped to help clients build profitable and successful UK businesses.