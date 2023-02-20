Financiers sentenced to 11 years for defrauding Libya fund - UK court

World World Financiers sentenced to 11 years for defrauding Libya fund - UK court

Financiers sentenced to 11 years for defrauding Libya fund - UK court

20 February,2023 08:24 pm

LONDON (Reuters) - A former JPMorgan investment manager and an ex-Julius Baer banker were sentenced to a total of 11 years by a London court on Monday for defrauding a Libyan sovereign wealth fund out of millions of dollars.

Frederic Marino, 56, and Yoshiki Ohmura, 47, were both sentenced in their absence at London’s Southwark Crown Court for one count of conspiracy to commit fraud by abuse of a position of trust in relation to the Libya Africa Investment Portfolio (LAP).

