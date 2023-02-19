Iran prosecutes woman for disrespecting headscarf

When attendees exited meeting a woman was seen tossing her headscarf to ground in video

19 February,2023 02:25 am

TEHRAN (Web Desk) – A lady in Iran is being prosecuted for disrespecting the Islamic headscarf after she threw hers to the ground at a public gathering.

Since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died in custody in September after being detained for allegedly breaking the dress code, protests have been held across the country in opposition to the requirement that women wear the headscarf in public which has been enshrined in law since shortly after the Islamic revolution of 1979.

"Legal action has been taken against a lady who disregarded her headscarf during the election for the Tehran chapter of the Iran Construction Engineering Organization," Tasnim news agency reported.

When attendees exited the meeting a woman was seen tossing her headscarf to the ground in a brief video that was broadcast by the Tehran municipal daily Hamshahri. Without going into further detail Tasnim continued, "It was wrongly reported that this person was excluded (from the branch election) for not wearing the headscarf."

After the Amini demonstrations broke out last year more and more women especially in Iran's major cities have ventured outside without covering their hair. On January 10 the judiciary declared its intention to commence enforcing laws outlining harsh punishments for dress code violators including banishment.

Many cafes, restaurants and pharmacies been closed in recent weeks for serving clients who aren't wearing headscarves.

