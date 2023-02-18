Samjhauta Express victims waiting for justice

Samjhauta Express victims waiting for justice

18 February,2023 06:44 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Indian government continues to deny justice to the families of victims of the Samjhauta Express terrorist attack despite availability of evidence even after the passage of 16 years to the horrific incident.



A report, released by the Kashmir Media Service on the completion of 16 years to the deadly attack, said that on this day in 2007, 68 persons, mostly Pakistanis, were killed in bomb blasts in Samjhauta Express – a cross border train service between Pakistan and India. It maintained that the bombs were planted by Hindutva terrorists with connivance of Indian secret agencies.



The report deplored that the Indian court acquitted four Hindu terrorists despite the evidence of their involvement in the heinous act. It said that these culprits were acquitted owing to their Hindutva connections. It pointed out that the court decision came even after a Hindu extremist leader and affiliated with RSS, Swami Aseemanand – the mastermind of the attack – confessed during the investigations that Hindu terror outfits were behind the blasts.



The report said the acquittal of those involved in blasts showed Hindu extremists enjoy impunity under Modi-led fascist Indian government and that the court decision in this regard was a reflection of Indian state policy to protect the Hindu terrorists.



It lamented that Indian agencies had blamed a Pakistan-based group despite seeing a clear Hindutva link to the Samjhauta blast.



The report said that Samjhauta Express bombing was a false flag operation aimed at maligning Pakistan. It pointed out that the Indian secret agencies had staged several Samjhauta Express blasts like false flag operations to defame Pakistan. It added that the world must realize that the RSS-backed fascist BJP regime is a threat to global peace.