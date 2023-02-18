UN allocates $250 mln for crises like famine threat in Africa

18 February,2023 06:00 pm

ADDIS ABABA, (Reuters) - The United Nations will spend $250 million from its emergency fund to tackle "forgotten crises' around the world, including helping communities that are facing the risk of famine in Africa, its secretary general said on Saturday.

"I'm announcing the largest-ever allocation from our United

Nations Central Emergency Response Fund," Antonio Guterres told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual African Union summit in Ethiopia.