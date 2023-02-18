Turkiye rescuers save two people 13 days after quake

Turkiye rescuers save two people 13 days after quake

18 February,2023 05:17 pm

(AFP) - Rescues had once been met with applause and relief but in recent days, the reaction has been more sombre.



Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on Friday said rescue efforts continued at fewer than 200 sites as teams race against time to find more people alive.



Lax building standards



The quake -- in one of the world's most active seismic zones -- hit populated areas where many were asleep in homes that had not been built to resist such powerful ground vibrations.



Officials and medics said 39,672 people had died in Turkiye and 3,688 in Syria from the February 6 quake, bringing the confirmed total to 43,360.



The disaster has put pressure on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the slow response to the quake and why poor quality buildings were allowed.



Turkish officials had promised in the wake of a quake in 1999 that killed more than 17,000 people in northwestern Turkiye that building regulations would be strengthened.

The building where footballer Atsu died, a 12-storey luxury block of flats, was built in 2013 when Turkiye had tougher rules on construction.



To the shock and anger of many in Turkiye, Atsu's block toppled over like paper.



Turkish police have since arrested the building's contractor after he tried to flee the country, Anadolu reported last week.



Officers have arrested dozens of contractors as the government promises to crack down on lax building standards.



More than 84,000 buildings either collapsed, need urgent demolition or were severely damaged in the quake, Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum said on Friday.



'Not right to leave'



One of the areas severely hit was Antakya, an ancient crossroads of civilisations.



Optician Cuneyt Eroglu, 45, sifts through the wreckage of his Kubat glasses shop.



The city has suffered several earthquakes -- almost one every 100 years -- and is no stranger to rebuilding.



"We will clean up and continue living here," he said surrounded by twisted glasses and paraphernalia.



Unlike other parts of the old town, the street in front of his shop has not yet been cleared of the vast quantity of rubble and twisted metal that engulfed much of the city.



Eroglu, whose family escaped the quake uninjured, is now staying in a tent in a village outside Antakya.



"It wouldn't be right to leave Antakya," he said.