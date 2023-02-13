UN aid chief: Earthquake rescue phase 'coming to a close'

World World UN aid chief: Earthquake rescue phase 'coming to a close'

Thousands killed in Turkiye-Syria earthquake.

13 February,2023 02:40 pm

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Turkey and Syria earthquake's rescue phase is 'coming to a close', with urgency now switching to providing shelter, food, schooling and psychosocial care, United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said during a visit to Aleppo in northern Syria on Monday.

"What is the most striking here, is even in Aleppo, which has suffered so much these many years, this moment, that moment... was about the worst that these people have experienced," Griffiths added.

The UN official also mentioned that the United Nations will have aid moving from government-held regions in Syria to the rebel-held northwest of the country - also devastated by the deadly earthquake.