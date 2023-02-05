China says it strongly opposes US move to shoot down balloon

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down the airship

05 February,2023 09:00 am

(Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that it expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposition towards the United States’ use of force to attack its airship.

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down the airship, which Washington has described as a suspected Chinese spy balloon, off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations.

US President Joe Biden said, "We successfully brought it down and I want to commend our aviators who accomplished it."