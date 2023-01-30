Sudan releases man found guilty of killing U.S. diplomat - family

Sudan releases man found guilty of killing U.S. diplomat - family

30 January,2023 05:22 pm

CAIRO (Reuters) - A Sudanese man facing the death penalty in connection to the killing of an American diplomat in 2008 has been released, his brother told Reuters on Monday.

Abdelraouf Abuzeid, who was found guilty for the killing of U.S. diplomat John Granville, was released by the country s high court two years after a settlement was reached between the Sudanese government and Granville s family, his brother said.

The U.S. state department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

