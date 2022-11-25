World witnesses flight of the first cooking oil-powered aircraft

25 November,2022 10:54 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The U.K.’s Royal Air Force (RAF) took the lead in conducting the first successful flight test of a giant military transport aircraft fueled by cooking oil.



It is pertinent to mention here that it is the first time in the history of the world that an aircraft of large size has been flown on a 100 percent renewable fuel flight, according to a press release by the U.K. government on Friday.



"They should be rightly proud of this achievement; it is a breakthrough moment for the RAF and an exciting development for the MOD [Ministry of Defense]," said Baroness Goldie, the U.K.’s defence minister.



"Through the RAF’s pioneering spirit, expertise, and partnership with U.K. industry, British science and engineering are leading the way in improving operational resilience and developing future operating capability in a climate-changed world."



The flight of the RAF Voyager, the military version of the Airbus A330, over Oxfordshire on a renewable energy source opens up a gateway towards employing sustainable energy means in the future.



The calculations suggest that lifecycle carbon emissions of renewable fuels are 80% lower than those of currently in-use non-renewable fuels.