U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

16 August,2022 07:04 pm

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said on Tuesday.



After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the first lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive, the spokeswoman said.



President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House said.