Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, other Arab countries

World World Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, other Arab countries

Earlier, one million Hujjaj offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Masjid al-Haram and Masid an-Nabawi.

09 July,2022 03:30 pm

MECCA (Dunya News) - Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated with religious fervour in Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries on Saturday.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman have greeted Hajj pilgrims and all Muslims in the world on Eid Al-Adha.

They also prayed for the pilgrims who are performing this year’s Hajj and all those who are serving them.

Earlier, one million Hujjaj offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Masjid al-Haram and Masid an-Nabawi.

Eid prayers were offered in more than 12,000 mosques in Saudi Arabia, including Masjid Al Haram and Masjid-i-Nabwi. Imam of Ka’aba Sheikh Abdullah Juhany delivered the Eid sermon in Masjid-ul-Haram while Dr Abdul Bari bin Awad delivered the sermon in Masjid-e-Nabawi.