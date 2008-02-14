Kashmiris observe 6th martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani on Friday

World World Kashmiris observe 6th martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani on Friday

people of IIOJK will assemble in Burhan Wani's native town Tral.

08 July,2022 11:07 am

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - As a part of Kashmir martyrs week, Kashmiris are 6th observing martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani on Friday.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has urged people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to assemble in Burhan Wani s native town Tral on Friday.

Rallies will also be held in Muzaffarabad and other area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and the major world capitals on Friday to mark the day.