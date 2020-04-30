Arab countries as well as Muslims in Europe, US celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr

Arab countries as well as Muslims in Europe, America and East Asia are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Yemen as well as Muslims in Europe, America and East Asia are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, Dunya News reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, in a message on the occasion, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha has expressed warm felicitations to the entire Islamic ummah on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

The Secretary General asserted that, although the Eid is an occasion that carries lofty meanings and feelings, the existence of numerous crises in the ummah as we celebrate the Eid remains a source of distress.

He renewed the solidarity of the OIC with the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in the face of wicked Israeli onslaught.

He equally expressed solidarity with the Rohingya refugees, Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir and other Muslims in various part of the world.