Britain's William and Kate tweet Ukraine support.

LONDON, (AFP) - Prince William and his wife Kate on Saturday sent a personal message of support to "all of Ukraine s people" in a rare geopolitical intervention for senior members of Britain s royal family.

The couple tweeted support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a tweet signed off with their initials.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelensky and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future," they said.

"Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future W & C