The Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in more than 30 countries since November 24.

(Web Desk / Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was first detected in southern Africa last month and dubbed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization. Scientists are still gathering data to establish how contagious and severe it is.

Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported in recent days:

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday the Omicron coronavirus variant carried a very high risk of infection surges, while border closures by more countries cast a shadow over an economic recovery from the two-year pandemic.

Big airlines acted swiftly to protect their hubs by curbing passenger travel from southern Africa, where the new Omicron variant was first detected, fearing that a spread of the variant would trigger restrictions from other destinations beyond the immediately affected regions, industry sources said.

The map below shows countries that have imposed travel restrictions so far:

Map source: AJ Labs

Earlier on Friday, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist told the Reuters Next conference the Omicron variant could become dominant because it is highly transmissible, but that a different vaccine may not be needed.

Soumya Swaminathan also said it was too early to say whether Omicron is milder than other variants of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and cast doubt over its origin, saying it was far from certain it emerged in southern Africa.

"It is possible that it could become (the) dominant variant," Swaminathan said, adding that it was however impossible to predict. The Delta variant now accounts for 99% of infections globally, she said.

Scientists in the European Union and Australia are forecasting that Omicron may account for more infections than Delta within a few months. read more

She said Omicron "was highly transmissible" and cited data from South Africa showing the number of cases doubling daily.

"How worried should we be? We need to be prepared and cautious, not panic, because we’re in a different situation to a year ago," Swaminathan said in an interview.

She said the WHO could not at this stage say that Omicron was a mild variant, even if many infections so far have been associated with less severe symptoms or no symptoms at all.

There is not yet conclusive evidence about Omicron’s impact on the effectiveness of antibodies.

"It does seem to be able to overcome some of the natural immunity from previous infection," the world health body’s top scientist said, but added that vaccines did seem to be having an effect.

"The fact that they’re not getting sick ... that means the vaccines are still providing protection and we would hope that they would continue to provide protection," Swaminathan said.

VACCINE AGAINST ALL CORONAVIRUSES?

Swaminathan was cautious about the need to upgrade existing vaccines, noting that a booster of existing shots might be enough against Omicron.

"It’s possible that the vaccines will work. It’s possible that you may need initially an extra dose to boost immune response," she said.

A WHO technical advisory group is trying to work out if a new type of vaccine be needed against Omicron, she added.

Speaking to Reuters Next earlier in the day, BioNTech (22UAy.DE) CEO Ugur Sahin said his company would be able to adapt its vaccine relatively quickly in response to Omicron and the next few weeks would show how urgently an upgrade was needed.

"I believe in principle at a certain timepoint we will need a new vaccine against this new variant," Sahin said.

Asked about the need for annual vaccine boosters, Swaminathan said "the WHO is preparing for all scenarios", which could include an additional dose, particularly among some age groups or vulnerable sections of the population.

But she added: "Natural infection acts as a booster."