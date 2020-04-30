Indian govt announces to reopen Kartarpur passage from Nov 17

NEW DEHLI (Dunya News) – Indian government, on Monday announced to reopen Kartarpur passage from November 17 in connection to the celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak’s 552 birth anniversary.

Taking it his social media handle, Interior Minister of India Amit Shah announced the news about reopening of Kartarpur Corridor between Pakistan and India.

As per the details shared by Indian sources, Modi government was pressured by Indian Sikh community to reopen the Kartarpur corridor meanwhile the celebrations were scheduled on November 17.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Kartarpur passage way was closed on 16 March 2020 in wake of rising COVID-19 concerns across India.