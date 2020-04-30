UNICEF warns Haiti fuel shortages put hospitalised women and children at risk

PORT AU PRINCE (Reuters) - Fuel shortages in Haiti are putting the lives of hundreds of women and children at risk as hospitals run low on supplies for electricity, United Nations children s agency UNICEF said on Sunday.

Fuel supplies to the capital Port-au-Prince have been severely disrupted in recent weeks by a wave of kidnappings, including the abduction this month of a group of American and Canadian missionaries. Transport industry leaders say making fuel deliveries is too dangerous for drivers who are at risk of kidnapping or hijacking.

UNICEF said it negotiated a deal with a local company to provide fuel to hospitals in Port-au-Prince and Haiti s southern peninsula, which suffered an earthquake in August, but the company reneged on the deal, citing security concerns.

"The lives of many child-bearing women and newborn babies are in danger because hospitals that should give them life-saving care cannot operate normally due lack of fuel,” said Raoul de Torcy, UNICEF Deputy Representative for Haiti, in a statement.

Many Haitian businesses and institutions rely on diesel generators to ensure electricity due to constant blackouts.

The inability to transport fuel has triggered warnings by industrial groups, including the country s main cell phone service provider, that they may have to shutter services in the coming days.

A government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.