Iran to resume nuclear talks on Thursday: MP

TEHRAN (AFP) – Iran is to resume nuclear negotiations with world powers on October 21 that were suspended in June, an Iranian lawmaker said Sunday after a meeting with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The minister said that "talks with the 4+1 Group will restart on Thursday in Brussels", Ahmad Alirezabeigui told the ultra-conservative news agency Fars after a closed-door session with Amir-Abdollahian.

The lawmaker was referring to four UN Security Council permanent members -- Britain, China, France and Russia -- along with Germany.

Iran and these five nations opened talks in Vienna in April with the European Union (EU) also attending while the United States has taken part in indirect negotiations.

The United States, China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain struck an accord in Vienna with Iran on its nuclear programme in 2015.

But then-US president Donald Trump pulled America out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed biting sanctions.

Since then, Tehran -- which insists its nuclear program is for civilian purposes only -- has also retreated from many of its commitments under the accord.

Trump s successor Joe Biden has said he is ready to return to the agreement if the Islamic republic re-adheres to its nuclear commitments.

The Vienna talks aimed at reviving the deal were suspended in June, when Iran elected ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi as president.

The EU s diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said Friday he was "ready" to meet Iranian leaders in Brussels as part of efforts to revive the faltering deal.

Another Iranian lawmaker, Behrouz Mohebbi Najmabadi, said on Twitter on Sunday that negotiations would resume "this week".