TORONTO (Dunya News) – Days after a deadly Islamophobic attack, another Pakistani man was stabbed, beaten and had his beard cut.

According to details, the victim Kashif was stabbed in the arm and then hit over the head with the cane he uses for walking, knocking him unconscious. Kashif said that the attackers were gone when he regained consciousness.

Police said the investigation is in its preliminary stage with the serious assault unit looking into it with support from the equity and cultural engagement unit.

Earlier in the month, a man driving a pick-up truck slammed into and killed four members of a Pakistani family in the south of Canada s Ontario province, in what police said Monday was a "premeditated" attack.

A 20-year-old suspect wearing a vest "like body armor" fled the scene after the attack on Sunday evening, and was arrested at a mall seven kilometers (four miles) from the intersection in London, Ontario where it happened, said Detective Superintendent Paul Waight.

"We believe this was an intentional act and that the victims of this horrific incident were targeted," Police Chief Steve Williams said. "We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith."